Colorado voters can still cast Super Tuesday ballots, even if the don’t belong to a political party

AURORA | Colorado voters can still cast a vote for the Presidential Primary, but it’s now too late to return ballots by mail.

All ballots, which are cast for the presidential nominee in each political party, should be turned into ballot drop boxes through March 3.

A local TV new personality caused a stir on social media Monday afternoon by suggesting that people who had cast ballots for Democratic candidates no longer in the race could cast another ballot. State officials unequivocally say that would be voter fraud. For those voters who used the Colorado early vote system, a cast ballot is the only one voters get.

It became an issue when Democratic presidential contenders Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar abruptly dropped out of the race over the weekend and Monday.

A full list of Arapahoe County drop-offs can be found here, Adams County drop-offs here and Douglas County drop-offs here.

This year marks the first year Colorado will be included in what’s known as “Super Tuesday,” where 14 states will offer up nearly a third of the total delegates needed to nab the nomination. A host of Democratic candidates have put Aurora in play, visiting the city, opening local campaign offices and sending family members and celebrity friends to stump for them.

Ballots due by March 3 is dedicated solely to the presidential primary. On June 30 another primary will determine candidates in the Colorado General Assembly, Congress and U.S. Senate.

Unaffiliated voters receive two ballots, one for Democratic candidates and another for Republican candidates. Those voters should only return one ballot, not both.

Feb. 24 marked the final day voters could register to vote and still receive a ballot in the mail, but those still wanting to register will have to go to a voting location in person.

In-person voting begins today! If you want to vote in-person for the March 3 Presidential Primary, you can do so at your local Voting Service and Polling Center. For more election information, visit https://t.co/uwtyIbA41x. #MakeAPlanToVote pic.twitter.com/kEeBgEDRyG — Colorado Sec. of State (@COSecofState) February 24, 2020

Some young voters, not of voting age, may be able to cast ballots in the spring primaries, thanks to a new law that says they can submit a ballot by Tuesday if they turn 18 before the November General Election.

The voting age expansion opened up voting to about 24,000 17-year-old and active voters turning 18 before the Nov. 3 election, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.