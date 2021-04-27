City of Aurora to stand up weekend vaccine clinic at city hall ‘until further notice’

AURORA | Residents still waiting to get their jab will now be able to do so each weekend at the Aurora Municipal Center, city officials announced Tuesday.

The City of Aurora will be hosting a vaccine clinic at the municipal complex on East Alameda Parkway each weekend for the foreseeable future in an effort to improve vaccine equity in the city, according to a municipal spokesperson.

Following a soft launch earlier this month, the clinic is slated to open to the general public on May 1, though it will not operate on May 2. Current time slots for this Saturday run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can be reserved here.

As of the publishing of this story, dozens of slots remain available for this Saturday’s clinic.

The pop-up event is scheduled to operate at 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy. “until further notice,” according to city staffers. Shots of the Pfizer vaccine to protect against COVID-19 will be available both Fridays and Saturdays starting May 7.

“These equity clinics are designed to make vaccination accessible and easy for everyone—especially underserved populations—regardless of race, ethnicity, ability, socioeconomic status, language and other factor,” City Spokesperson Julie Patterson wrote in a news release.

Local and state health officials have scrambled to get shots into the arms of minority populations across the metroplex in recent months, though vaccination rates among several demographics, including the Colorado Latino population, remain disproportionately low.

More than half of the white population over 16 years old in the Tri-County Health Jurisdiction has been vaccinated, whereas only 33% of the Black population and about 20% of the Hispanic population have received an injection, according to county figures.

Just more than half of the more than 1.2 million people who live in Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas Counties have released at least one dose of the vaccine so far.