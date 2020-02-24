AURORA | Landlords in Aurora could soon be prohibited from turning away renters with sources of income like vouchers or disability income.

A proposed Aurora law would specifically outlaw income discrimination in the city for all real estate transactions. The Aurora City Council is slated to discuss the issue at its Monday study session. It would then, at a later date, get a formal vote at a city council meeting.

Denver and Boulder have recently adopted similar ordinances. In Denver, the law took effect at the beginning of 2019. Denver City Council members approved an amendment to the ordinance that would exclude landlords who only rent a single unit from complying with the local ordinance.

The Denver Post reported that leading up to the vote the Apartment Association unsuccessfully lobbied for the city to commit $200,000 for landlords who may experience payment delays because of the law.

Currently, discrimination based on religion, national origin, sex, race, creed or color is written into Aurora’s law. Source of income, would accompany those already illegal acts of discrimination.

— KARA MASON, STAFF WRITER