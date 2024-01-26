Community College of Aurora held a luncheon Jan. 24 honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., part of a monthlong series of MLK Jr. events across the city. PHOT COURTESY OF COMMUNITY COLLEGE OF AURORA

AURORA | Students won scholarships and community leaders were honored and awarded for their work and dedication in diverse communities during an MLK celebration this week.

Community College of Aurora held a luncheon Jan. 24 honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., part of a monthlong series of MLK Jr. events across the city. Dozens were in attendance.

Nine students who are active in their communities, embracing and celebrating diversity and empowering others were each awarded a $500 scholarship. Not all scholarship winners attended the luncheon.

Those students were:

William Isaac Ownes III, for his work a culinary arts non-profit that works with the unhoused community.

Shontella M. Young, a first-generation graduate. Her goal is to get a director’s certificate in early childhood development and graduate at the top of the Dean’s List. She also wants to open her own daycare.

Abaynesh Berecha, who is in her last semester at the community college and plans on getting a bachelor’s and master’s degree in social work so she “can change the system that we are all trying to survive through”

Helen Girmay, who tutors other in a local literacy program and works with adult learners

Daphne Perez, a Chicana mechanical engineering student. She aspires to contribute to space or sea exploration

Teresa de Jesus Orrantia, a single mom of two daughters and a part-time student. She is currently working towards a certificate as a medical translator and interpreter. Her goal is to help her community by getting them more involved in other programs.

Akelia Reddie, who is in her second semester at the community college. She is pursuing an associate’s degree of arts and plans to transfer to Metro State University, Denver to major in environmental science with a minor in microbiology

Van Hoa Duong, who is currently in her second year at the community college and plans to transfer to a four-year university to study electrical engineering in the future

Alissa Williams, a first generation African American who is in the college’s integrated nursing program. Her goal is to become a nurse and work with at-risk women and children.

The Aurora Police Department presented the Everyday Hero Awards. The awards were given to several Aurora community members for their “unwavering commitment to our community has led to significant and positive engagements with the Aurora Police Department.”

The following people won the award:

Adriana Lara, for her “rich history of working with populations traditionally resistant to engagement, focusing on improving access to education, resources, and equity”

Chartashia Miller, for role in “advancing civil rights and community service” due her roles as a regional secretary for the NAACP, an advisor for the Aurora Youth Council and the City of Aurora Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission

Mateos Alvarez, works as the executive director of the Aurora Economic Opportunity Coalition. APD applauded his work connecting APD with the immigrant and refugee communities and “fostering meaningful connections”

Chance Horiuchi, for her “pivotal role in enhancing cooperation between APD and the local business community” and for being “at the forefront of promoting a spirit of celebration and inclusivity.”

APD also honored Sergeant Bill Hummel, Officers Abdul Syidi, Tien Nguyen, Darien Hunt, Francisco Saucedo for their work with the community.

Beau Green, Director of Student Advocacy and recipient of last year’s Spirit of the King award, presented this year’s winners. The Spirit of the King award is presented to the community college’s staff, faculty of student population who “has been an ally or advocate for themselves and others and contributed to creating more inclusive and equitable environments on campus and/or in the community.

This year’s winners were:

Dr. Bita Behforooz

Lily Lat

Jada Gray

The CCA Foundation was also awarded the inaugural community impact award. They were honored for their “dedicated work toward education, advocacy, and the CCA student community has resulted in the affordability and accessibility of college.