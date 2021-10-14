AURORA VOTE 2021: Leadership style and critical issues dominate at-large race for city council

Meet John Ronquillo

John Ronquillo John Ronquillo is an assistant professor of nonprofit and public management at CU Denver’s School of Public Affairs. He was previously a candidate in Aurora’s state House District 40 Democratic primary. He sits on several civic boards, including: the Colorado COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project’s Advisory Council, the board of Hispanic community organization Servicios de La Raza, and the Arapahoe County Foundation’s board of directors, a fundraising arm of county government.

John Ronquillo Q&A

John Ronquillo

Proposals to address visible homelessness have ranged from an urban camping ban — which Mayor Mike Coffman has committed to bring back for a second vote — to adding safe parking lots and additional shelter space. Which policies would you be in favor of? Would you support the camping ban?

The Aurora Housing and Community Services Department had an extensive community input process on various temporary alternative sheltering options such as pallet homes, tiny homes, safe camping sites and safe parking sites. They partnered with Restoration Christian Fellowship, one of many community partners that have been working toward solutions on this issue. I believe that the city should invest in many of the temporary alternatives that were exhibited, but also in permanent, affordable housing options. That said, I also think that local governments need to find innovative ways to take a regional approach to addressing the problem, as it is not endemic to Aurora alone. I would not support a camping ban in its current proposed form.

Would you support increasing the minimum wage in Aurora? Why?

Yes. I believe that businesses have a lot of potential to thrive when it’s known that they pay their employees a living wage. You cannot live in Aurora on the current minimum wage, and it is unlikely that one can even live on $15 an hour. A great way to stimulate the local economy is to pay people a living wage. If people make more, they spend more. When people are secure in their work, business productivity can increase, thus bringing greater potential for increasing revenues and reducing employee turnover. Economic stability also contributes to improvement in behavioral health. It is important to work with our small business community on any changes to ensure communication and coordination.

Do you support Aurora forming its own county? Why?

While the idea of city-county consolidation in Aurora isn’t new, given our size, projected growth, and span across three different counties, I think there’s a renewed opportunity to at least ask whether or not it makes sense. We’ve seen, for example, recent issues with other counties opting out or potentially opting out of Tri-County Health where things may get complicated when it comes to providing public health services to the community. There would also be, however, associated challenges in terms of setting new tax rates, transferring and establishing services from other counties and determining whether or not legislative support to create a new county exists. Regardless, it would be something that would take a number of years to accomplish. In the meantime, I would be committed to ensuring that Aurora continues to strengthen its relationships with Adams, Arapahoe, and Douglas Counties in meeting the needs of our shared residents.

What is the city’s most pressing transportation need?

While I certainly want to improve public transportation in Aurora, we can’t deny that the road maintenance deficit is a problem. That $20 million annual shortfall makes road maintenance quite difficult, which in turn creates potential hazards and safety risk for motorists. Maintaining and improving our roads benefits the community in a number of ways, including lowering the risk of safety hazards, and potentially reducing personal costs associated with vehicle maintenance and insurance. Regardless, funding is needed, and the city should pursue an extensive community engagement process to explore options in terms of a ballot measure, a sales tax, or usage and impact fees to remedy this deficit.

Do you think the city does a good job of marketing itself? If not, what can be done differently? Is it important?

I think it’s getting much better because I feel those tasked with marketing Aurora know it’s tremendous potential, but yes, we can always find ways to improve. I definitely think it’s important in terms of showcasing what we as a city have to offer in terms of arts and entertainment, parks and recreation, schools, world class hospitals, dining, our military presence, lodging, our growth opportunities, our livability, and our proximity to one of the largest airports in the world. I think it’s also important in terms of building our identity as a city in our own right as opposed to merely being a bedroom suburb in the Metro area. I think solid branding and strong media can go a long way in touting what Aurora has to offer.

Should Aurora limit or ban giving financial incentives to businesses in an effort to lure them to Aurora? Examples where large incentives were offered include the Gaylord and Amazon projects. Critics call these “corporate welfare,” but proponents say they’re a critical part of economic development and creating jobs.

While there is a place for incentives of this nature, I think they should be limited. More than anything, I want to see the city make strides in economic development and job creation, but we can’t assume that they’ll come about with tax incentives alone. When financial incentives are given, I want to ensure that our local economy is benefitting and receiving a good return on its investment. I want Aurora to be a business friendly city, but that should pertain to small businesses in addition to larger corporations. Small businesses are a hallmark and economic anchor of Aurora’s commerce, and I would like to see investments made in minority-, women-, and immigrant-owned businesses, as well. I would also like to find ways to promote businesses that engage in worthwhile corporate social responsibility activities and those businesses that already pay above and beyond a livable wage, and would consider those types of small businesses as prime examples of businesses that should be entitled to some sort of tax break. I would like to find ways for us to reward or incentivize businesses to pursue that.

Crime rates have increased in Aurora in the past two years. What can the city council do to address that problem? How do you think any new proposals related to controlling crime should be funded?

Aurora has long been considered one of the safest cities in Colorado, but certainly not free from incidences of crime, and depending on what kind of incident it is, the rates certainly vary. Recently, the city has launched the Aurora Mobile Response Team, similar to the STAR Program in Denver, and based on the CAHOOTS (Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets) model in Eugene, Oregon that can respond to calls involving mental health, homelessness, and addiction issues. I would like to see that program fully funded and expanded to the entirety of the city, while ensuring that our sworn officers and other police personnel are targeting the most pressing and/or violent crimes, including high incidence of domestic violence and murder rates among our youth. I believe the council must seriously engage the community (i.e. schools, law enforcement agencies, neighborhood associations, businesses, etc.) to promote good public safety, and I believe we need to do all we can to prevent automatic weapons and other firearms from falling into the wrong hands. APD already receives a significant amount of the city’s annual budget. If any new proposals require funding, I would suggest we get creative with what we do have in the budget, including any reserves, and consider usage or impact fees to cover associated costs.

The Aurora Police Department and the Civil Service Commision have been the subject of many high profile incidents – notably regarding the death of Elijah McClain – and consequently the subject of intense scrutiny from investigative reports. Would you support additional oversight of the Aurora Police Department? If so, what do you think that should look like?

After reading much of the Attorney General’s “Investigation of the Aurora Police Department and Aurora Fire Rescue,” seeing the extensive data collection and methodology employed therein, and having witnessed significant national and local news coverage of said high-profile incidents, I believe we are at a critical time where accountability, transparency, and justice are much needed in order to restore trust between the community and APD. I feel that the Civil Service Commission can, at times, hinder progress when it comes to the Chief of Police enacting discipline or accountability measures, and thus is in need of reform. I am supportive of the Attorney General’s suggestion to enter a consent decree to correct the identified problems so that the city can be proactive and avoid a court-imposed order. While the new independent monitor may help things, I am also a proponent of a Citizen Oversight Board to also have a hand in things and to assess the effectiveness of the independent monitor.