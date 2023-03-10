Aurora residents invited to weigh in on moving city elections to even years, make council races partisan

AURORA | Aurora City Council members are seeking input on proposed changes to the city’s charter, which include moving municipal elections to even-numbered years and making them explicitly partisan.

Other changes could strip gendered language from the charter and give council members pay raises while reclassifying the position as “full-time.”

The changes were proposed by council members to their Charter Review Ad Hoc Policy Committee in August and again this week, when they were approved to move forward for a public hearing.

If approved at a future council meeting by a majority vote, the changes could then be placed on a local election ballot as soon as November.

Councilmember Juan Marcano presented the changes to election procedure, citing research showing that more people and a more representative sample of a city’s population is likely to vote in even-year elections, which coincide with congressional and presidential elections.

Shifting elections to even-numbered years can have the secondary effect of engaging more people who are likely to vote for progressives. Conservatives Francoise Bergan and Angela Lawson opposed the suggestion when it came up in the fall.

Marcano also advocated for requiring candidates to declare a party affiliation or identify as unaffiliated on the ballot, which he said could also help boost participation and help voters identify candidates who share their values.

The party of a council member would also be allowed to pick their replacement if their seat became vacant, or, if the person was unaffiliated, a majority of the people who signed their nominating petition would make the call.

The removal of gendered language was proposed by Councilmember Alison Coombs, who said the use of such language was unnecessary. Lawson said in August that paying council members and the mayor more would open the job up to people who are unable to juggle the responsibilities of a full-time job with serving as an elected official.

In the fall, it was reported that Aurora council members make $20,063 per year, while the mayor pro tem makes $22,286 and the mayor makes $86,758.

The proposed pay schedule — based on an analysis by the city’s Human Resources Department, which also looked at out-of-state cities as well as the responsibilities of the jobs — sets compensation for council members at $67,889, for the mayor pro tem at $82,437 and for the mayor at $96,984.

The Charter Review Ad Hoc Policy Committee encourages residents, business owners and other members of the public to attend one of two public hearings to share their thoughts on the existing charter and the proposed changes.

The charter was approved by voters in 1961 and has been amended periodically since then.

Hearings on the proposed changes are scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. on March 18, and at 7 p.m. on April 11, at the Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway. Remote participation options will also be available, and the meetings will be streamed on YouTube.

Each speaker will have 3 minutes to provide their comments. Attendees can sign up to speak at the hearings but are encouraged to sign up in advance at EngageAurora.org/CharterReview. Those speakers who signed up in advance will be called on to speak first.