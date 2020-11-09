Aurora police search for driver who shot moped rider in leg after ‘road rage incident’ Sunday

AURORA | Aurora police are searching for a person suspected of shooting a moped rider in the leg near East Colfax Avenue and Dayton Street Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said the driver of a white Audi vehicle shot a person riding a moped at approximately 3:30 p.m. Nov. 8. Police said the shooting was precipitated by some sort of “road rage” incident, according to tweets sent about 30 minutes after the shooting occurred.

The person shot in the leg is expected to survive their injuries, according to police.

Police are still searching for the suspected shooter, who fled the area driving east on Colfax.

Anyone with potential information related to this shooting is encouraged to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters who call the Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000.