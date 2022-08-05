Aurora man found guilty of murdering ex-girlfriend and dumping her body at truck stop

AURORA | An Aurora man has been found guilty of second-degree murder and other crimes after investigators say he strangled his ex-girlfriend and disposed of her body in 2018 at an abandoned truck stop in southern Colorado.

Police believe Andrew Joseph Condon, 29, killed LaBrea Jackson sometime between Dec. 21 and Dec. 23, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Condon was arrested on warrants in Texas after flashing a stolen Colorado ID on Dec. 24. Police then found Jackson’s cellphone in the car. Jackson’s debit card was also reportedly being used in the state.

Jackson’s mother called to report her daughter missing on Dec. 26, three days after the last text she received from Jackson’s phone, telling her that Jackson was on her way to pick up Condon. The two were supposed to spend Christmas at Jackon’s parents’ house in Westcliffe.

On Jan. 6, 2019, a man found Jackson’s body stuffed inside a red plastic storage container at a truck stop on Interstate 25 and called police. The Las Animas County Coroner then positively identified the body as Jackson’s.

Cell tower data retrieved by police indicated Jackson’s phone pinged off a tower near where her body was found, and later off towers in Texas, near where Condon was pulled over and arrested, though police did not notice any sign of Jackson in the car.

After a five-day trial and two-and-a-half days of deliberation, on Wednesday, a jury found Condon guilty of murder along with tampering with a dead body, motor vehicle theft, first-degree burglary, felony menacing and assault by strangulation, along with a sentence enhancer for committing a violent crime resulting in death.

“This was a horrific act of domestic violence that robbed two children of their mother, parents of their daughter and a community of a beloved member,” Chief Deputy DA Andrew Steers said in a statement. “This verdict is the first step towards justice.”

Court records indicate Condon had a history of domestic violence incidents involving Jackson. Sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 10.