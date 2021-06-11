Aurora man accused of falsely imprisoning Aurora police during 2020 protest set for Adams County trial

AURORA | A 23-year-old Aurora man accused of several misdemeanor counts in connection with a protest outside of an Aurora police substation last summer is headed to trial.

An Adams County Court judge on Friday set a tentative trial date for Daxx Dalton, one of several people who has faced criminal charges in connection with the hours-long demonstration in front of a north Aurora police station on the University of Colorado Anschutz medical campus that spanned from late July 3 to the early morning hours of July 4, 2020.

Authorities have charged Dalton with three misdemeanor counts: false imprisonment, engaging in a riot and obstructing government operations. He is set to appear next in court for a motions hearing at 9 a.m. on Aug. 25, and his trial is slated to begin on October 19, court records show.

More than a half dozen people were originally accused of a gaggle of crimes in connection with the Adams County protest that Aurora police said posed a significant and prolonged threat to public safety after demonstrators barricaded doors and prevented police from exiting the building for hours.

But Adams County District Attorney Brian Mason in May dropped all of the most serious criminal charges against five people who were previously accused of various felony and misdemeanor counts in connection with the protest.

Members of the group were originally charged by former 17th Judicial District Attorney Dave Young, who Mason replaced after his win at the polls in November.

Dalton is one of two people still being prosecuted in Adams County in connection with the incident. Another person, Cameron Frazier, also has a pair of pending felony weapons charges in Mason’s jurisdiction with an arraignment set for next week.

Because Dalton was summonsed to court and authorities did not file an affidavit seeking his arrest, details on the factual allegations against him are sparse. The single court file released on his charges accuses Dalton of falsely imprisoning and obstructing the work of more than a dozen Aurora police personnel who were trapped inside the building during the demonstration.

Court records indicate Dalton refused to sign the summons issued to him earlier this year.

Dalton made national headlines more than a decade ago when he was an elementary school student at Aurora Frontier K-8. He was suspended for wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the phrase” “Obama is a terrorist’s best friend,” according to reporting from the Associated Press.

Several of the people who had their charges dropped in Adams County still face prosecution in relation to other protests last summer in Arapahoe County. Lillian House, Joel Northam and Terrance Roberts all have court dates later this month, though prosecutors in Aurora’s largest judicial district previously dropped the most serious charges filed against the trio.

The upcoming court dates for Northam and House are procedural, though Roberts has a jury trial set in his case in September, records show.

A Denver man also remains accused of felony arson in Arapahoe County in connection with a protest that resulted in significant damage to the Aurora Municipal Courthouse on July 25, 2020.