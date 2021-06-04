Aurora groups to offer food, other supplies to those in need at Overland High Saturday

AURORA | A passel of Aurora organizations will be offering free food and other sundries to local families in need at Overland High School this Saturday.

Both of Aurora’s school districts will join the Aurora Police Department, Food Bank of the Rockies and a smattering of other regional entities in distributing both fresh and ready-to-eat meals to Aurora families starting at 10 a.m June 5.

The event at 12400 E. Jewell Ave. will be first come, first served and will last until all supplies are handed out.

Groups will also be dispensing 30,000 diapers, 5,000 pounds of pet supplies and 1,000 summer activity packs stuffed with books, water bottles and online resources for children.

“The past year has caused hardships for many local families,” Aurora Police Officer Crystal McCoy wrote in a statement. “By leveraging resources, community partners are able to expand their reach with the goal of helping Aurora families start the summer with much needed food, baby and pet supplies and summer activity packs to keep teens and kids active.”

Attendees arriving by car are asked to remain in their vehicles while they wait. Anyone arriving by foot is asked to maintain social distance and wear a face mask.