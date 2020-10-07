Aurora Fire officials seek suspects thought to have burned Aurora shrine 3 times

1 of 4

AURORA | Investigators with Aurora Fire Rescue are asking for the public’s helping with identifying a pair of women suspected of repeatedly burning a roadside shrine beside the Nine Mile transit hub in Aurora.

Officials suspect two white women believed to be in their late 20s or early 30s have set the roadside memorial ablaze three separate times in recent weeks.

Local firefighters responded to fires at the site beside the Interstate 225 exit ramp on Sept. 20, Sept. 24 and Oct. 1, according to Lt. Dan Pollet, spokesman for Aurora Fire.

Arson charges are being considered in relation to the incidents, according to a tweet from the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers.

It’s unclear whom the memorial is intended to commemorate. On Wednesday morning, a post in the area was adorned with a Halloween-themed tinsel garland and bedecked with jack-o-lanterns. The concrete immediately beneath the decorations appeared to be charred.

Pollet said authorities have been in contact with the people who have continued to erect the apparent shrine. He added that the trimmings are related to a traffic-related incident in the area.

Anyone who may have information related to these fires is encouraged to contact the local branch of Crime Stoppers U.S.A. by calling 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for monetary rewards.