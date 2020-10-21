Aurora expands testing centers as COVID-19 cases rise

AURORA | Rising COVID-19 cases have prompted expanded testing options in Aurora and the reopening of a recently closed testing center.

The City of Aurora announced Wednesday the free testing center at the Aurora Sports Park will open once again. That site was shuttered in late September. Mayor Mike Coffman said on social media it was only meeting a fraction of its capacity.

The site, located at 19300 E. Colfax Ave, will reopen starting Oct. 26. The drive-thru location will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at least through Nov. 5, according to the city.

On Nov. 9, that site will move to the Aurora Center for Active Adults parking lot, located at 30 Del Mar Circle. The site will also operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tests will be available to anyone, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms such as a fever and shortness of breath. Health insurance and photo identification also aren’t necessary.

Officials ask that people register online before visiting the site for a test to prevent long lines from forming. That registration form is online at https://tinyurl.com/aurora-co-12594.

Another testing site, at Restoration Christian Fellowship, will also expand its hours. The rapid testing location at 15660 E. Sixth Ave. will offer tests Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Test results are available in an hour, according to the Tri-County Health Department.

This testing site is primarily for people without insurance or are experiencing homelessness, according to the city. A limited number of tests are available each day.

The testing expansions are funded with CARES Act dollars via Arapahoe County, the city said.

COVID-19 cases are rising in the Aurora region and across the country. Locally, hospitalizations and deaths remain lower than the first wave of virus cases in the spring.