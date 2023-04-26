Aurora council gives green light to Eagle Bend apartments over neighbors’ objections

AURORA | Aurora lawmakers allowed a proposed apartment complex to move forward Monday over objections from residents who heckled project supporters throughout the meeting.

The council rejected calls to halt the Echelon at Eagle Bend project, with Mayor Mike Coffman voting “no” along with council members Francoise Bergan, whose ward includes the property, and Angela Lawson.

Aurora’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to approve the site plan sponsored by The Garrett Companies, which included requests for two variances related to street frontage. City staffers also endorsed the plan.

The 260-unit complex would include 10 housing buildings up to four stories tall along with a clubhouse, pool and maintenance building. It would be built on about 14.7 vacant acres next to E-470, at the southeast corner of Aurora Parkway and Quemoy Way.

Members of the public living in the adjacent Heritage Eagle Bend neighborhood showed up in force Monday to express their displeasure with the project, with representatives arguing that the height of the tallest buildings exceeded regulatory limits, that the project improperly counted detention ponds and other unusable space toward open space requirements and that it would be incompatible with nearby single-family homes.

James Folk, who said he was speaking on behalf of several hundred Auroran residents living in that area, insisted the objections were not rooted in concerns about their mountain views being obstructed and pushed back against the characterization of appellants as NIMBYs.

“Never did any of these 825 residents say ‘not in my backyard,’” Folk said. “We say planning is allowing Garrett to pack too much in too little space.”

He said local residents weren’t necessarily opposed to the land being developed into apartment homes, talking favorably about the Springs at Eagle Bend complex, where buildings were no taller than two stories.

City staffers and Ashley Bedell, vice president of development for Garrett Companies, said the buildings were acceptably tall if measured using the process described in the Unified Development Ordinance for structures with slanted roofs.

Bedell stressed that multifamily was a use-by-right on the parcel and that detention ponds and landscaping were fair game to count toward the requirement that 45% of the development consist of “usable” open space. She also said the taller buildings were set farther back from nearby homes than was required.

“We’ve developed in Aurora before and look forward to the opportunity to build here again,” Bedell said. “Since our initial filing in May 2022, we have worked with staff to confirm our project complies with the Eagle Bend (General Development Plan) and the UDO. This was validated by the approval we received from the Planning Commission on March 8. The approval came after the careful consideration of the same issues raised on appeal by neighbors.”

Council members questioned the developer about the process of creating the site plan, though most ultimately voted in favor. Bergan specifically said she was worried about the density of the complex, both in terms of the height of the buildings and the potential traffic impacts. She also criticized the lack of a park and space where children at the complex could play.

“I will get the complaints that kids have no place to play and that they’re going into the detention pond,” she said. “I know it’s in our code that staff is allowed to take money in lieu of requiring a park, but it causes a lot of problems.”

Councilmember Juan Marcano, who voted in support of the project, said he believed the project was consistent with nearby development, citing similar architectural features.

“You have similar slopes. You have similar eaves, materials, reveals, glazing, muntons, framing et cetera. It’s virtually identical, especially when you get into the townhomes. So, from my perspective, and maybe we just have a point of disagreement here, but I think this is actually very much in harmony with what’s already built around here,” he said, and was booed and hissed at by the crowd.