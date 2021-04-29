Colorado Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon (24) in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Denver. McMahon has slugged eight home runs on the season to lead his team going into Thursday night’s when the Rockies visit the Arizona Diamondbacks. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies (9-15, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (12-12, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (1-3, 5.76 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 15 strikeouts). Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (1-2, 4.57 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -155, Rockies +135; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Ryan McMahon and the Rockies will take on the Diamondbacks Thursday.

The Diamondbacks are 3-6 against opponents from the NL West. Arizona has hit 34 home runs this season, third in the MLB. Eduardo Escobar leads them with seven, averaging one every 12.9 at-bats.

The Rockies are 4-12 against the rest of their division. Colorado has hit 30 home runs this season, seventh in the league. McMahon leads the club with eight, averaging one every 11.5 at-bats.

The Rockies won the last meeting 7-3. Jon Gray earned his first victory and Dom Nunez went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Colorado. Merrill Kelly took his second loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with seven home runs and has 14 RBIs.

McMahon leads the Rockies with 25 hits and has 15 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .243 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .258 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Joakim Soria: (calf), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Tim Locastro: (finger), Kole Calhoun: (left hamstring), Christian Walker: (oblique).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

