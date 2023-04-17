Pittsburgh Pirates (9-7, third in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (5-11, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Rich Hill (0-2, 7.20 ERA); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (2-0, 0.96 ERA)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rockies -143, Pirates +122; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Colorado has a 3-4 record in home games and a 5-11 record overall. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .253, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Pittsburgh is 9-7 overall and 6-4 on the road. The Pirates have hit 19 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

Monday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .000 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .000 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Rockies: German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (anxiety), Randal Grichuk: 10-Day IL (hernia), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (achilles), Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar