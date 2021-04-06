Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez works in the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Denver. Marquez makes his second start of the season Tuesday evening when the Rockies play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Arizona Diamondbacks (1-3) vs. Colorado Rockies (1-3)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts). Rockies: German Marquez (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, 2 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies enter the game as losers of their last three games.

The Rockies finished 17-23 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. Colorado hit .257 as a team with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 63 total home runs last year.

The Diamondbacks finished 14-26 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. Arizona averaged 8.0 hits with 2.8 extra base hits per game last season.

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Raimel Tapia: (whiplash), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Josh Fuentes: (wrist).

Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen: (forearm), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Kole Calhoun: (knee), Nick Ahmed: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

