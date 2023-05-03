Rockies pitcher Germán Márquez needs Tommy John surgery

DENVER | Colorado Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez will have Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the season, the pitcher told reporters on Tuesday.

The surgery has not been scheduled as of yet.

Márquez left last Wednesday’s start at Cleveland after feeling a sharp pain in his elbow in the bottom of the fourth inning on his 58th pitch of the game. He was making his first start since April 10, when he left an outing against St. Louis with right forearm tightness and went on the 15-day injured list the next day.

An MRI after the team returned from Cleveland did not reveal any structural damage but more testing showed he needs surgery.

“I was hoping for the best but instinctively I knew,” manager Bud Black said.

Márquez is 2-2 with a 4.95 ERA in four starts this season and is two strikeouts shy of tying Jorge De La Rosa for Colorado’s franchise record of 985.

He was an NL All-Star in 2021 when the game was played at Coors Field in Denver. He pitched the fourth inning of that game and struck out one.

“He’s disappointed, he’s bummed, but I sense there’s a relief with what’s going on the last three or for days that he knows what’s ahead of him,” Black said.

Márquez has a $15 million salary in the last guaranteed season of a $43 million, five-year contract that includes a $16 million team option for 2024 with a $2.5 million buyout.