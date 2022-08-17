Colorado Rockies (51-67, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (64-51, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (6-9, 5.08 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (5-3, 3.37 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -203, Rockies +169; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies aim to stop their three-game slide with a victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is 64-51 overall and 38-21 in home games. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 3.90 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Colorado has gone 18-37 in road games and 51-67 overall. The Rockies have a 28-50 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams play Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with 29 home runs while slugging .618. Nolan Arenado is 13-for-40 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Iglesias has a .311 batting average to rank 10th on the Rockies, and has 27 doubles and three home runs. Randal Grichuk is 16-for-38 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .267 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Rockies: 4-6, .280 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Alex Colome: 15-Day IL (elbow), Elias Diaz: 10-Day IL (hand), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (hip), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar