Milwaukee Brewers (18-11, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (10-20, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (3-2, 5.19 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (2-3, 4.32 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -119, Rockies +101; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Milwaukee Brewers, leading the series 1-0.

Colorado is 10-20 overall and 5-9 in home games. The Rockies are 10-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Milwaukee has an 18-11 record overall and a 9-5 record in road games. The Brewers have gone 13-1 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Blackmon has seven doubles and two home runs for the Rockies. Elias Diaz is 12-for-37 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Brian Anderson has five doubles, five home runs and 20 RBI for the Brewers. Rowdy Tellez is 10-for-31 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Brewers: 4-6, .208 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Noah Davis: 15-Day IL (elbow), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Urias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gus Varland: 15-Day IL (hand), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar