Pittsburgh Pirates (11-7, third in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (5-13, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (1-1, 2.45 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-3, 8.16 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Pirates -122, Rockies +103; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies look to stop their four-game home skid with a win against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Colorado is 5-13 overall and 3-6 at home. The Rockies have the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play at .257.

Pittsburgh is 11-7 overall and 8-4 on the road. The Pirates are sixth in MLB play with 23 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season and Pittsburgh has won both of the previous contests.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Bryant has four doubles and three home runs while hitting .314 for the Rockies. Bryant is 12-for-42 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has three doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Pirates. Andrew McCutchen is 12-for-38 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .264 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .236 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Rockies: German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (anxiety), Randal Grichuk: 10-Day IL (hernia), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (achilles), Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

