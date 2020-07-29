Colorado Rockies (3-1, second in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (3-2, second in the NL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (0-1, 0.00 ERA, .88 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics play the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.

The Athletics went 52-29 at home in 2019. Oakland pitchers had an ERA of 3.97 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.24.

The Rockies went 28-53 away from home in 2019. Colorado hit 224 total home runs and averaged 9.3 hits per game last season.

INJURIES: Athletics: A.J. Puk: (shoulder).

Rockies: Peter Lambert: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.