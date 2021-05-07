Colorado Rockies (12-19, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (18-14, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (2-3, 5.90 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 27 strikeouts). Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (5-0, 3.41 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -213, Rockies +180; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Colorado will meet on Friday.

The Cardinals are 9-8 on their home turf. St. Louis has slugged .398 this season. Nolan Arenado leads the team with a .488 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and five home runs.

The Rockies are 2-11 on the road. Colorado has slugged .412, good for third in the majors. Trevor Story leads the team with a .527 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and four home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with seven home runs and is batting .187.

Story leads the Rockies with 34 hits and is batting .304.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .253 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .253 batting average, 7.24 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon: (soulder), Andrew Miller: (toe), Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), John Nogowski: (hand), Yadier Molina: (foot).

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: (right groin), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Carlos Estevez: (finger), Yency Almonte: (hand), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.