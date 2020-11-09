Colorado Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett, left, forward Diego Rubio, middle, and midfielder Jack Price (19) hug as they celebrate Rubio’s goal in the last minute of the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Houston Dynamo, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Houston. The Rapids won 2-1. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON | Diego Rubio scored in extra time and the Colorado Rapids beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Sunday night.

Colorado (8-6-4), which clinched a playoff berth with a 1-0 win over Portland on Wednesday, enters post-season play for the first time since 2016. The Rapids are the Western Conference’s No. 5 seed.

Houston (4-9-9) ended the season without a win its last seven contests.

Rubio took a pass from Cole Bassett, started his run down the left, planted and fired across his right for the game winner.

Younes Namli put the Rapids up 1-0 at the 61st minute before Mauro Manotas evened the score for Houston eight minutes later.

