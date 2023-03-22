Denver Nuggets (48-24, first in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (32-40, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Wizards -6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington comes into the matchup with Denver as losers of three games in a row.

The Wizards have gone 16-18 in home games. Washington has a 17-23 record against teams over .500.

The Nuggets are 18-18 on the road. Denver ranks fourth in the league scoring 54.8 points per game in the paint led by Nikola Jokic averaging 16.0.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 141-128 in the last meeting on Dec. 14. Jokic led the Nuggets with 43 points, and Kyle Kuzma led the Wizards with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 22.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Wizards. Bradley Beal is averaging 24.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Jamal Murray is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 2-8, averaging 110.0 points, 41.8 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points per game.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 114.7 points, 41.5 rebounds, 30.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Kyle Kuzma: out (ankle).

Nuggets: Collin Gillespie: out (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar