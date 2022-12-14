Washington Wizards (11-17, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (16-10, third in the Western Conference)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington will attempt to stop its seven-game road losing streak when the Wizards play Denver.

The Nuggets are 7-3 in home games. Denver is seventh in the Western Conference in team defense, giving up just 113.8 points while holding opponents to 48.8% shooting.

The Wizards have gone 3-10 away from home. Washington has a 4-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is averaging 23.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 9.1 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 18.3 points and 5.1 assists over the past 10 games for Denver.

Kyle Kuzma averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wizards, scoring 21.3 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Kristaps Porzingis is shooting 46.6% and averaging 22.1 points over the past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 116.8 points, 41.8 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points per game.

Wizards: 1-9, averaging 114.1 points, 42.9 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points.

INJURIES

Wizards: Bradley Beal: out (hamstring), Delon Wright: out (hamstring), Rui Hachimura: out (ankle), Monte Morris: out (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.