Toronto Raptors (32-33, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (45-19, first in the Western Conference)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits the Denver Nuggets following the Raptors’ 116-109 overtime victory against the Washington Wizards.

The Nuggets have gone 29-4 in home games. Denver averages 117.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Raptors are 12-20 in road games. Toronto ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 42.8 rebounds per game led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 9.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is averaging 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 10 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Poeltl is averaging 12.6 points and nine rebounds for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is averaging 23.7 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 118.8 points, 45.7 rebounds, 32.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points per game.

Raptors: 7-3, averaging 110.1 points, 43.2 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Collin Gillespie: out (leg), Zeke Nnaji: out (shoulder), Vlatko Cancar: day to day (wrist).

Raptors: Otto Porter Jr.: out for season (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar