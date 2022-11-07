Denver Nuggets (6-3, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-5, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio heads into the matchup against Denver after losing three straight games.

San Antonio went 34-48 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference play last season. The Spurs averaged 7.6 steals, 4.9 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

Denver went 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season.

The Nuggets gave up 118.0 points per game while committing 25.0 fouls last season.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Nuggets defeated the Spurs 126-101 in their last matchup on Nov. 6. Nah’Shon Hyland led the Nuggets with 24 points, and Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 25 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Zach Collins: day to day (leg), Blake Wesley: out (knee), Romeo Langford: day to day (toe).

Nuggets: Ish Smith: day to day (calf), Collin Gillespie: out (leg), Zeke Nnaji: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar