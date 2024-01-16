Denver Nuggets (28-13, third in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (25-13, third in the Eastern Conference)



Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: 76ers -4.5; over/under is 227.5



BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts the Denver Nuggets after Joel Embiid scored 41 points in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 124-115 win against the Houston Rockets.



The 76ers are 15-6 in home games. Philadelphia scores 119.8 points and has outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game.



The Nuggets are 11-9 on the road. Denver leads the Western Conference with 29.7 assists. Nikola Jokic paces the Nuggets with 9.3.



The 76ers’ 12.0 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 11.4 per game the Nuggets give up. The Nuggets are shooting 49.8% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 46.2% the 76ers’ opponents have shot this season.



TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid is averaging 34.9 points, 11.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists and two blocks for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 25.3 points and 6.1 assists over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.



Jokic is scoring 25.5 points per game with 11.8 rebounds and 9.3 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 22.9 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for Denver.



LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 112.7 points, 40.3 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points per game.



Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 120.0 points, 41.0 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points.



INJURIES: 76ers: Robert Covington: day to day (knee), De’Anthony Melton: out (back), Kenneth Lofton Jr.: day to day (shoulder), Mo Bamba: day to day (knee), Jaden Springer: day to day (ankle).



Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee), Julian Strawther: out (knee), Jamal Murray: day to day (tibia), Michael Porter Jr.: day to day (knee), Nikola Jokic: day to day (hip), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: day to day (cervicothoracic), Aaron Gordon: day to day (heel).

