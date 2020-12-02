The Denver Nuggets informed season ticket holders on Tuesday that no fans will be allowed into Ball Arena when it opens later this month because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an email sent to season ticket holders, the Nuggets said the team along with Kroenke Sports and Entertainment “will continue to work closely with state and local authorities to navigate the safest return to hosting fans in Ball Arena.”

The news comes amid an ongoing broadcast impasse between Altitude and Comcast that prevents most fans in Denver from watching games at home.