From left, Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11), forward Jeff Green and Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo (7) in the second half of an NBA basketball game on Oct. 22, 2021, in Denver. The Nuggets won 102-96 and will also be on their home floor Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (2-0, fifth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Denver went 47-25 overall last season while going 25-11 at home. The Nuggets averaged 115.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 110.1 last season.

Cleveland finished 21-50 overall with a 9-27 record on the road last season. The Cavaliers averaged 7.7 steals, 4.5 blocks and 14.4 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: day to day (left hip), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (right hip), Darius Garland: out (left ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar

