DENVER | The Denver Nuggets bolstered their backcourt by signing guard Shaquille Harrison to a two-way deal.

Harrison played sparingly for Utah this season, averaging 3.3 minutes over 17 appearances.

In addition, Denver waived forward Greg Whittington on Friday and guard Gary Clark, who was acquired as part of the deal with Orlando that landed Aaron Gordon.

The 27-year-old Harrison wasn’t selected in the 2016 NBA draft after a career at Tulsa in which he averaged 11.1 points and 3.5 assists. He signed a deal with the Phoenix Suns in September 2016.

Over 156 games with Phoenix, Chicago and Utah, he’s averaged 5.5 points and 2.4 rebounds. His most productive season was 2018-19 in Chicago when he played in 73 games and averaged 6.3 points.

Whittington played in four games, a total of 12 minutes, after signing a two-way deal with Denver on Nov. 24. Clark played in two games with Denver since the March 25 deal with the Magic.