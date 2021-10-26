Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, May 7, 2021, in Salt Lake City. The teams meet for the first time in the new season Tuesday night in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Denver Nuggets (2-1, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (2-0, first in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Jazz -7.5; over/under is 219

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz host the Denver Nuggets.

Utah finished 7-5 in Northwest Division play and 31-5 at home a season ago. The Jazz shot 46.8% from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range last season.

Denver went 47-25 overall and 26-16 in Western Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Nuggets averaged 115.1 points per game last season, 49.7 in the paint, 18 off of turnovers and 12.4 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Jazz: Rudy Gay: out (right heel).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (left hip), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar

