New Orleans Pelicans (26-25, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (34-16, first in the Western Conference)

Denver; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is looking to stop its eight-game skid with a victory over Denver.

The Nuggets are 25-10 in Western Conference games. Denver leads the NBA shooting 39.6% from downtown, led by DeAndre Jordan shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Pelicans are 16-12 in conference games. New Orleans has an 11-20 record against teams above .500.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Nuggets won 99-98 in the last matchup on Jan. 25. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 25 points, and CJ McCollum led the Pelicans with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 25.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 9.9 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

McCollum is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, while averaging 21.3 points and 5.8 assists. Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 15.8 points and 10.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 115.4 points, 39.9 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points per game.

Pelicans: 1-9, averaging 105.0 points, 39.2 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Jack White: day to day (shoulder), Collin Gillespie: out (leg).

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Brandon Ingram: out (rest), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Dyson Daniels: out (ankle), CJ McCollum: out (thumb).

