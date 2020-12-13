SAN FRANCISCO | Stephen Curry took his pre-game tunnel shot to a new level — literally — before helping the Warriors to a 107-105 victory Saturday in their exhibition opener.

Curry normally takes a long shot from the tunnel, but on Saturday night made a shot from up in the stands during warmups.

He then scored 10 points for real in the Warriors’ first game since March 10, before the 2019-20 season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Warriors finished last in the NBA and missed the playoffs following five straight trips to the NBA Finals. They even missed going to the bubble in Florida, the format for restarting the season following the COVID-19 shutdown.

Kent Bazemore scored 13 points and Damion Lee 12 for the Warriors, who have eight new players.

The Warriors made 11 of 40 3-pointers. Nine of their first 10 shots were from behind the arc. Mychal Mulder made three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and finished with 10 points.

Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 10 rebounds for Denver.