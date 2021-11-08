Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Denver. The Nuggets won 123-106. The teams are scheduled to meet again Monday in Denver. (AP File Photo/David Zalubowski)

Miami Heat (7-2, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (5-4, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami hits the road against Denver looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

Denver went 47-25 overall last season while going 25-11 at home. The Nuggets averaged 115.1 points per game while shooting 48.5% from the field and 37.7% from behind the arc last season.

Miami went 40-31 overall with a 19-17 record on the road last season. The Heat shot 46.9% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: day to day (left hip), Michael Porter Jr.: day to day (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Heat: KZ Okpala: day to day (right ankle), Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Max Strus: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar

