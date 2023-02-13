Denver Nuggets (39-18, first in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (32-25, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts the Denver Nuggets following the Miami Heat’s 107-103 overtime win against the Orlando Magic.

The Heat are 19-9 on their home court. Miami is last in the Eastern Conference scoring 11.2 fast break points per game.

The Nuggets are 13-14 on the road. Denver is fourth in the NBA scoring 16.9 fast break points per game led by Michael Porter Jr. averaging 3.2.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 124-119 in the last matchup on Dec. 31. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Nuggets with 20 points, and Tyler Herro led the Heat with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Herro is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Heat, while averaging 20.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Bam Adebayo is shooting 56.3% and averaging 21.1 points over the past 10 games for Miami.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 24.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 10.1 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 18.5 points and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 106.4 points, 42.2 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 116.8 points, 42.2 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (ankle), Kyle Lowry: out (knee), Nikola Jovic: out (back), Omer Yurtseven: out (ankle), Duncan Robinson: out (finger), Udonis Haslem: out (personal reasons).

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon: out (rib), Collin Gillespie: out (leg), Zeke Nnaji: out (shoulder), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar