Denver Nuggets (40-18, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (39-19, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets face off in a matchup of two of the top-ranked teams in the Western Conference.

The Clippers are 23-13 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is eighth in the NBA with 49 points in the paint led by Montrezl Harrell averaging 15.1.

The Nuggets are 26-10 in conference play. Denver has a 37-13 record when scoring at least 100 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 114-104 in the last matchup on Jan. 12. Nikola Jokic led Denver with 20 points, and Kawhi Leonard led Los Angeles with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lou Williams leads the Clippers with 5.8 assists and scores 19.1 points per game. Leonard has averaged 23.4 points and 7 rebounds while shooting 40.8 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 20.8 points and is adding 10.0 rebounds. Jamal Murray has averaged 20.1 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 44.8 percent over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 116.7 points, 48.7 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points on 43.3 percent shooting.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 117.9 points, 43.6 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points on 45.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: None listed.

Nuggets: Bol Bol: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar