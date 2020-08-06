Portland Trail Blazers (31-38, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (45-23, third in the Western Conference)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers square off against the Denver Nuggets. Lillard ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 28.9 points per game.

The Nuggets are 11-1 against opponents in the Northwest Division. Denver is 21-11 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The Trail Blazers are 4-8 in division games. Portland ranks last in the Western Conference recording just 20.4 assists per game led by Lillard averaging 8.0.

The Nuggets won the last meeting between these two teams 127-99 on Feb. 4. Nikola Jokic scored 29 points to help lead Denver to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 20.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and seven assists for the Nuggets. Jerami Grant is averaging 12.8 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the last 10 games for Denver.

Hassan Whiteside leads the Trail Blazers with 13.8 rebounds and averages 15.8 points. CJ McCollum is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers and 26.2 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 111.6 points, 42.2 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points on 48.7% shooting.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 119.5 points, 45 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points on 45.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Will Barton: out (knee), Jamal Murray: out (hamstring), Gary Harris: out (hip).

Trail Blazers: Jaylen Adams: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar