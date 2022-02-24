Denver Nuggets (33-25, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (22-38, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -4.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic leads Denver into a matchup against Sacramento. He ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 26.0 points per game.

The Kings have gone 15-22 against Western Conference teams. Sacramento has a 10-22 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Nuggets are 18-17 in Western Conference play. Denver scores 109.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Nuggets won the last matchup 121-111 on Jan. 8, with Jokic scoring 33 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is shooting 46.4% and averaging 21.8 points for the Kings. Harrison Barnes is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Jokic is averaging 26 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists for the Nuggets. Will Barton is averaging 14.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 110.8 points, 40.9 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 116.6 points, 46.6 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Terence Davis: out (wrist), Davion Mitchell: day to day (hand), Jeremy Lamb: day to day (ankle).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Zeke Nnaji: day to day (hamstring), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.