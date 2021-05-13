Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap, left, drives to the basket past Minnesota Timberwolves forwards Juancho Hernangomez, center, and Ed Davis during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets (45-24, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (22-47, 13th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic leads Denver into a matchup against Minnesota. He currently ranks 10th in the league averaging 26.5 points per game.

The Timberwolves are 5-6 against division opponents. Minnesota is 7-19 in games when turning the ball over more than opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers.

The Nuggets are 25-15 in Western Conference play. Denver has a 44-19 record when scoring more than 100 points.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Nuggets defeated the Timberwolves 123-116 in their last matchup on Jan. 5. Jokic led Denver with 35 points, and D’Angelo Russell paced Minnesota scoring 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell ranks second on the Timberwolves averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 19.1 points per game while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Anthony Edwards is shooting 49.0% and averaging 23.1 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Michael Porter Jr. leads the Nuggets averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers while scoring 19.4 points per game and shooting 45% from beyond the arc. Jokic is averaging 27.6 points and 10.3 rebounds while shooting 57.4% over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 120.1 points, 46.8 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points on 47.7% shooting.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 115.2 points, 42.6 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.9 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points on 47.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Malik Beasley: out (hamstring), Jarrett Culver: out for season (ankle).

Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (adductor), Jamal Murray: out for season (knee), Will Barton: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar

