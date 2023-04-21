Denver Nuggets (53-29, first in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40, eighth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Timberwolves -2; over/under is 223

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Nuggets lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets visit the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Nuggets won the last matchup 122-113 on April 20 led by 40 points from Jamal Murray, while Anthony Edwards scored 41 points for the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves are 8-8 against division opponents. Minnesota ranks eighth in the NBA with 54.2 points in the paint led by Edwards averaging 10.3.

The Nuggets have gone 34-18 against Western Conference opponents. Denver ranks third in the Western Conference with 16.2 fast break points per game led by Michael Porter Jr. averaging 3.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 16.5 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Porter is scoring 9.0 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Nuggets. Murray is averaging 15.2 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 109.8 points, 43.3 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points per game.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 108.1 points, 44.7 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Naz Reid: out (wrist), Jaden McDaniels: out (hand).

Nuggets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar