Denver Nuggets (44-23, third in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (29-37, 10th in the Western Conference)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes San Antonio and Denver face off on Wednesday.

The Spurs are 17-21 in Western Conference games. San Antonio is eighth in the Western Conference with 13.3 fast break points per game led by DeMar DeRozan averaging 2.

The Nuggets are 27-13 in conference matchups. Denver is 21-11 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The Nuggets won the last meeting between these two squads 127-120 on Feb. 10. Jamal Murray scored 26 points to help lead Denver to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is shooting 53% and averaging 22.2 points. Derrick White is shooting 49.9% and averaging 15 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 20.3 points and has added 10.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. Jerami Grant is shooting 47.3% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 116.7 points, 40.9 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points on 48.0% shooting.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 109.9 points, 41.7 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points on 47.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: Bryn Forbes: out (quad), Marco Belinelli: out (ankle), Trey Lyles: out for season (appendicitis).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Will Barton: out (knee), Jamal Murray: out (hamstring), Gary Harris: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar