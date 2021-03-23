Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Denver. Murray and the Nuggets visit the Orlando Magic Tuesday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets (25-17, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (14-28, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets play the Orlando Magic. Jokic currently ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 27.1 points per game.

The Magic are 9-13 on their home court. Orlando is 1-4 in one-possession games.

The Nuggets are 13-8 on the road. Denver has a 16-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is scoring 24.6 points per game and averaging 11.8 rebounds for the Magic. Michael Carter-Williams is averaging 9.2 points and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Jokic has shot 56.9% and is averaging 27.1 points for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 20.2 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 48.3% over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 1-9, averaging 102.4 points, 44.4 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 5.4 steals and three blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points on 47.0% shooting.

Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 118 points, 45.4 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points on 45.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Terrence Ross: day to day (knee), Cole Anthony: out (rib), Mohamed Bamba: day to day (hamstring/toe).

Nuggets: Greg Whittington: day to day (knee), Gary Harris: day to day (adductor), Monte Morris: day to day (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

