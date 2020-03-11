Denver Nuggets (43-21, third in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (39-27, seventh in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks host the Denver Nuggets. Doncic is sixth in the NBA scoring 28.7 points per game.

The Mavericks have gone 24-15 against Western Conference teams. Dallas has a 2-9 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Nuggets have gone 26-12 against Western Conference opponents. Denver ranks sixth in the league allowing just 107.4 points and holding opponents to 45.9 percent shooting.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Nuggets won 107-106 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Nikola Jokic led Denver with 33 points, and Doncic led Dallas with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic leads the Mavericks scoring 28.7 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds and 8.7 assists. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers and 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Jokic has averaged 20.3 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray has averaged 19.1 points and added 3.7 rebounds while shooting 46.3 percent over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 115.7 points, 46.1 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points on 46.0 percent shooting.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 112.1 points, 41.2 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 8.9 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 50.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points on 47.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Dwight Powell: out for season (achilles), Seth Curry: day to day (ankle), Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: day to day (illness), Willie Cauley-Stein: day to day (illness), Jalen Brunson: out (shoulder).

Nuggets: Bol Bol: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar