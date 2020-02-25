Detroit Pistons (19-40, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (39-18, second in the Western Conference)

Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup with Denver after losing six in a row.

The Nuggets have gone 22-7 at home. Denver is 36-13 in games when scoring at least 100 points.

The Pistons have gone 8-20 away from home. Detroit allows 110.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

The Pistons won the last meeting between these two squads 128-123 on Feb. 2. Andre Drummond scored 21 points to help lead Detroit to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is averaging 20.9 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Nuggets. Jokic has averaged 10 rebounds and added 26.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Denver.

Christian Wood leads the Pistons with 5.9 rebounds and averages 11.6 points. Langston Galloway has averaged 1.9 made 3-pointers and scored 10 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 117 points, 43.8 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points on 45.7 percent shooting.

Pistons: 2-8, averaging 100.9 points, 43.5 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points on 48.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Bol Bol: out (foot).

Pistons: Blake Griffin: out (knee), Luke Kennard: out (knees).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar