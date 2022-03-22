Los Angeles Clippers (36-37, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (42-30, seventh in the Western Conference)

Denver; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Denver looks to break its three-game home skid with a win over Los Angeles.

The Nuggets have gone 25-19 against Western Conference teams. Denver is 19-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The Clippers are 21-25 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has a 15-22 record against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Nuggets won 130-128 in overtime in the last matchup on Jan. 20. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 49 points, and Ivica Zubac led the Clippers with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is scoring 26.1 points per game with 13.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists for the Nuggets. Monte Morris is averaging 12.9 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 53.6% over the past 10 games for Denver.

Reggie Jackson is averaging 17 points and 4.8 assists for the Clippers. Marcus Morris is averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 116.9 points, 44.3 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points per game.

Clippers: 4-6, averaging 106.5 points, 44.1 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Zeke Nnaji: out (ankle), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Clippers: Norman Powell: out (toe), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Jay Scrubb: out for season (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.