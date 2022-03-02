Oklahoma City Thunder (19-42, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (36-25, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Nuggets play Oklahoma City.

The Nuggets are 21-17 in conference games. Denver is seventh in the Western Conference with 35.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 11.0.

The Thunder are 3-5 against Northwest Division opponents. Oklahoma City is 6-22 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Nuggets won the last matchup 99-95 on Jan. 9. Austin Rivers scored 22 points points to help lead the Nuggets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 25.5 points, 13.8 rebounds and eight assists for the Nuggets. Bryn Forbes is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 23.5 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Thunder. Tre Mann is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 117.8 points, 47.9 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points per game.

Thunder: 2-8, averaging 106.3 points, 46.0 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Zeke Nnaji: day to day (knee), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Thunder: Josh Giddey: out (hip), Ty Jerome: out (hip), Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (foot), Mike Muscala: out (ankle), Luguentz Dort: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.