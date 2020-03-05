Denver Nuggets (41-20, third in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (21-40, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Charlotte Hornets host the Denver Nuggets in non-conference action.

The Hornets are 9-20 in home games. Charlotte has a 14-39 record when giving up more than 100 points.

The Nuggets are 17-12 on the road. Denver has a 24-9 record against opponents under .500.

The Nuggets won the last meeting between these two teams 100-86 on Jan. 15. Michael Porter Jr. scored 19 points to help lead Denver to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Rozier ranks second on the Hornets averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers and scoring 17.5 points per game while shooting 39 percent from beyond the arc. P.J. Washington has averaged six rebounds and added 11.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Jamal Murray leads the Nuggets averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers while scoring 18.7 points per game and shooting 34.3 percent from beyond the arc. Jerami Grant has averaged 1.2 made 3-pointers and scored 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 96.5 points, 45.3 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.1 points on 44.5 percent shooting.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 113.8 points, 42.2 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 46.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: Devonte’ Graham: day to day (ankle).

Nuggets: Noah Vonleh: day to day (ankle), Bol Bol: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar