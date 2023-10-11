COLORADO AVALANCHE vs. LOS ANGELES KINGS



Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -111, Kings -111; over/under is 6.5



BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings begin the season at home against the Colorado Avalanche.



Los Angeles had a 47-25-10 record overall and a 27-12-5 record at home last season. The Kings scored 68 power-play goals last season on 269 total chances (3.3 chances per game).



Colorado went 51-24-7 overall and 31-11-2 in road games a season ago. The Avalanche committed 3.6 penalties per game and served 8.2 penalty minutes per game last season.



INJURIES: Kings: None listed.



Avalanche: Artturi Lehkonen: out (toe), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Pavel Francouz: out (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar