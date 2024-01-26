Los Angeles Kings (22-14-9, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (31-14-3, second in the Central Division)



Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EST



BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Los Angeles Kings after Nathan MacKinnon scored four goals in the Avalanche’s 6-2 win over the Washington Capitals.



Colorado has a 31-14-3 record overall and a 19-5-0 record in home games. The Avalanche have a +32 scoring differential, with 183 total goals scored and 151 allowed.



Los Angeles is 14-5-3 in road games and 22-14-9 overall. The Kings have gone 5-5-4 in one-goal games.



Friday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Kings won the previous meeting 4-1.



TOP PERFORMERS: Cale Makar has 11 goals and 46 assists for the Avalanche. MacKinnon has 10 goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.



Adrian Kempe has scored 16 goals with 26 assists for the Kings. Trevor Moore has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.



LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-3-0, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.



Kings: 2-5-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.



INJURIES: Avalanche: Valeri Nichushkin: out (illness), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Pavel Francouz: out for season (groin), Jack Johnson: day to day (lower body).



Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Blake Lizotte: out (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson: out (back).

